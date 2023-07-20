Advertise With Us
Recipe: Italian Lamb Chops

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 lamb chops
  • ¼ cup Rouses Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic, finely chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

STEPS:

1. Put all ingredients except the chops into a mixing bowl and combine thoroughly. Add the chops, and mix to coat them completely.

2. Let the chops soak up all those flavors for about 30 minutes, then remove from marinade.

3. Discard the marinade, and broil or pan-sear the chops for 4 or 5 minutes per side to your preferred degree of doneness.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

