Recipe: Italian Lamb Chops

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 lamb chops

¼ cup Rouses Olive Oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

3 tablespoons minced garlic, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

STEPS:

1. Put all ingredients except the chops into a mixing bowl and combine thoroughly. Add the chops, and mix to coat them completely.

2. Let the chops soak up all those flavors for about 30 minutes, then remove from marinade.

3. Discard the marinade, and broil or pan-sear the chops for 4 or 5 minutes per side to your preferred degree of doneness.

