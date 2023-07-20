Simply Sweet Shoppe’s Barbie inspired treats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Many people will head to the theaters Thursday for the premiere of the Barbie movie. If that’s you, you may want to celebrate with a sweet treat first!

Simply Sweet Shoppe in Mobile stopped by Studio 10 to give an exclusive preview of its Barbie themed sweet treats! Owner Danielle Behr and manager Holly Caughhorn brought all things pink, including a cheesecake, cake pops, cake truffles, cookies, and of course, cupcakes!

The Barbie inspired sweet treats will only be available this Friday, July 20 from 10 a.m. - 5pm and Saturday, July 21 from 10 – 2 p.m.

Simply Sweet Shoppe is located at 6207 Cottage Hill Road. For more details on hours and menu items, click HERE.

