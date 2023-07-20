Advertise With Us
Hire One

Simply Sweet Shoppe’s Barbie inspired treats

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Many people will head to the theaters Thursday for the premiere of the Barbie movie. If that’s you, you may want to celebrate with a sweet treat first!

Simply Sweet Shoppe in Mobile stopped by Studio 10 to give an exclusive preview of its Barbie themed sweet treats! Owner Danielle Behr and manager Holly Caughhorn brought all things pink, including a cheesecake, cake pops, cake truffles, cookies, and of course, cupcakes!

The Barbie inspired sweet treats will only be available this Friday, July 20 from 10 a.m. - 5pm and Saturday, July 21 from 10 – 2 p.m.

Simply Sweet Shoppe is located at 6207 Cottage Hill Road. For more details on hours and menu items, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Italian lamb chops
Recipe: Italian Lamb Chops
Ways to boost your Summer self-care routine
Ways to boost your Summer self-care routine
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Tips to avoid overheating your devices
Tips to avoid overheating your devices