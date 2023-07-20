SRCSO suspects foul play in death of 70-year-old man

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Detectives with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office suspect foul play in the death of a 70-year-old man and believe the incident may have been targeted, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said that they have reason to believe that this was not a random act and there is no threat to the general public.

SRCSO deputies responded to the 1800 block of Schnoor Road Wednesday evening in reference to a death investigation.

Deputies found Stephen Lee Jernigan dead, authorities said.

Detectives with the SRCSO Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate this case. More information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff’s office said.

