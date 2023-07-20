Stapleton and Mobile firefighter loses home in housefire

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - A housefire in the Stapleton area has left a family of five without a home. The Hall family’s home was destroyed Monday morning, July 17, 2023 but the community and the children’s school is coming together to make things a little easier.

Stockley Hall is a volunteer firefighter in Stapleton, a fulltime firefighter for Mobile Fire Rescue and serves in the Coast Guard Reserves. As someone who’s lived a life of service, he’s now needing help himself.

The family’s home caught fire just after 10:00 a.m. The Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring agencies responded to the home on Highway 31 but could not save it. Fire officials said an 11-year-old girl was home alone when the fire broke out and called for help.

Mobile / Stapleton firefighter and Coast Guard Reservist loses everything in housefire (Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department)

“She immediately got out of the house, which is what we teach children to do, and she didn’t go back in,” said Chaplain Brent Pugh with the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department. “That’s really important and she immediately went to a neighbor which is a family member to call 9-1-1 so totally, perfect reaction in that situation, for sure.”

Pictures taken by the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department show the devastation the fire left in its wake. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and the home was insured. The American Red Cross is helping with temporary accommodations and there is family nearby, but the Halls still have many immediate needs. Folks in the community have already been stepping up to help.

“Immediate need in a total loss fire like that is going to be obviously, clothing. Just everyday essentials, you know…but one of the things people can do in the immediate is give gift cards to the family,” Pugh explained. “That’s always a big help and then, the family can go and do what they need to and use those gift cards to buy the items they need to buy.”

Two of the Hall children attend Stapleton School and will be starting back in August. After hearing about the fire, the school’s principal, Jim Perry reached out to the teachers for help. The goal is to get all their back-to-school needs taken care of and just two days later, things were off to a great start.

“It’s so tragic for this to happen and the kids, for their world to be rocked like this. I’m actually kind of glad that school’s starting soon so they can get back here with their friends and their teachers. It’s a very supportive, nurturing environment, so I’m kind of glad they’re coming back pretty soon,” Perry said.

Donations for the Hall family are being accepted at the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 31.

Fire officials said it appears the fire started in a sunroom at the rear of the house, but no cause has yet been determined.

If you want to help the volunteer fire department in your community, cases of water and sports drinks are always needed since the departments can’t spent the tax dollars they receive on drinks for themselves. You can also volunteer as a firefighter.

