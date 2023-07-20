Advertise With Us
Tips to avoid overheating your devices

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jermaine Pettway from AT&T gives us some tips on how we can cool down our devices this summer.

Just because the temperatures are rising doesn’t mean we’re putting a pause on our everyday activities. But with that heat comes the real possibility for danger – both with body temperatures and devices.

To start, you need to be able to identify if your device is overheated. Tech companies say you want to keep your device between 32° and 95°. This includes smartphones, watches and tablets. (The only exception is the Apple Watch Ultra. It can withstand head up to 130° and as low as -4 °)

Prevention:

1) Make sure your device is up to date (install updates regularly).

2) Don’t leave it in a hot car.

3) Limit tech use when you’re outside, when possible.

4) Turn down screen brightness.

5) Charge at night – not in the heat of the day.

6) Avoid extreme temperature changes.

7) Keep multiple wireless devices stored separately.

8) You may want to look into insurance options for your devices.

You may write that list down but still find yourself on a beach or out for a run in hot weather – and then your device overheats. If that happens, here’s what you can do:

1) The first thing you can do is simple: move to a shaded area.

2) Next, turn the device off.

3) There are some situations where you have to keep your device on. In those cases:

· Cool it down, but DO NOT put it in the refrigerator or freezer. This can actually damage the phone beyond repair.

· Turn off Bluetooth

