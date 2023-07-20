Advertise With Us
Hire One

UPDATE: St. Martin man in custody following shooting at Red Roof Inn

One person is confirmed to have been transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot...
One person is confirmed to have been transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound; their status is unknown.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Quinten Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Red Roof Inn in St. Martin on Thursday.

Deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were first dispatched to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to AMR, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Biggs is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. An initial court hearing is expected Friday.

This is case is still under investigation, and we will work to provide you updates as they become available.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Charged with car chase through Clarke County
Car chase through Clarke County wrecks out in Grove Hill
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: Complete story
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: The Complete Story
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: Complete story
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: Complete story
Franklin Primary Health Center’s Tamekia Cunningham-Abrams discusses community health fair
Franklin Primary Health Center’s Tamekia Cunningham-Abrams discusses community health fair