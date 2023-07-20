UPDATE: St. Martin man in custody following shooting at Red Roof Inn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Quinten Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Red Roof Inn in St. Martin on Thursday.

Deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were first dispatched to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to AMR, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Biggs is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. An initial court hearing is expected Friday.

This is case is still under investigation, and we will work to provide you updates as they become available.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.