Ways to boost your Summer self-care routine

We love our self-care routines, and as a society, we’re obsessed with life hacks to increase productivity and efficiency in all aspects of our lives. However, consumers are pressed for time. A recent CVS Pharmacy survey shows that more than half of Americans spend 30 minutes or less each day on self-care and almost two thirds of people are looking to refresh their current self-care routines.

The top most essential daily self-care routine activities include:

1. Brushing teeth

2. Showering

3. Skincare

4. Haircare

5. Taking vitamins and supplements

An efficient routine is especially important when it comes to taking vitamins. But just like we all misplace our keys, forget to turn the lights off and leave our lunch in the fridge, we often forget to take our vitamins and supplements. In fact, 75% of those who have taken vitamins and supplements in the past year have forgotten to take them.

43% of vitamin and supplement takers say they’re more likely to take them if they were on the kitchen or bathroom counter. While minimalism is often defined as simple and uncluttered, ‘vitaminimalism’ is about simplifying your vitamin & supplement routine – eliminating the clutter of pill bottles and keeping vitamins & supplements front and center

