10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest underway

The 10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest is underway and runs through July 31.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest is underway and runs through July 31.

Each year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations nationwide, vying for the top spot in the American Association of State Troopers’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” Contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar. The Association develops a new calendar annually, with proceeds benefiting educational scholarships for members’ dependents.

This year, the Agency “parked in paradise” while showcasing one of its 2023 Ford F-250 pickups within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. The truck is placed on one of Alabama’s scenic beaches that attract millions of visitors from all over the nation each year. The photo was taken during the most recent Fourth of July holiday with the Agency’s classic Huey helicopter flying overhead.

ALEA ranked 7th in the nation and won a spot in the 2023 calendar, along with several previous calendars. This past year’s submission featured ALEA’s 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, placed with the iconic F-16C Fighting Falcon “Red Tails” fighter aircraft, stationed at Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

This year, the Agency is hoping to land the calendar cover, and you can help by casting your vote here.

Voting for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser will close at 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, July 31.

