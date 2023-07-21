Advertise With Us
Hire One

16-year-old arrested in Gautier birthday party shooting, police say

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult.
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult.(KTTC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have made an arrest after one young woman was shot at the Gautier Community Center during a birthday party July 8.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge St. Pe, and he is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Saturday, July 8 around 11:03 p.m., Gautier Police responded to a reported shooting at the community center on Library Lane. The shooting occurred during an altercation between multiple unknown victims attending a birthday party being held there.

A teen girl was shot during the altercation. Police say she was an innocent bystander. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Investigators say they haven’t ruled out the possibility of a second shooter based on physical evidence. They are still investigating.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

George & Hayley's Fruitland stand at Government and Pleasant Valley Road.
HOT HOT HOT: Another sweltering weekend upon us
Those who knew him say he’ll be remembered most for building a personal relationship with every...
‘There’s no way we can measure our loss’: Grove Hill mourns the passing of beloved police officer
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Monster tiger shark caught at ADSFR
Rep. Jerry Carl reacts to Alabama’s new congressional map
Foley neighborhood stands behind mail carrier as she battles cancer