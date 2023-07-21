Bayou La Batre cemetery roads are crumbling, but it’s unclear who can fix them

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Watch out for your shocks if you’re visiting a loved one’s grave at the Oddfellows Cemetery.

The roads are crumbling.

“These roads are horrible,” said Allen Ladnier, who has several relatives buried at the historic cemetery. “I mean, I drive my car that sits low to the ground. I come through here to cut grass – bottom out. When it rains, you see this right here – washes out. The sandiness, you get stuck in.”

Ladnier said it has been like this for years but has gotten worse.

“Something else gotta be done,” he said. “They need to get county workers in here.”

But Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt said the roads are private property.

“We can’t obligate our equipment to that property,” he said.

Dueitt says he is willing to offer some financial assistance – but cannot afford the $2.5 million estimate he has been given.

“Quite frankly, I don’t have that kind of money in my district to spend on public roads, much less private property in a cemetery,” he said.

It is unclear who might be able to make the repairs. The property is owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. John Boshell, the secretary of the Alabama chapter of the Odd Fellows could not immediately be reached for comment. Nor could the Jeff Meeks, a former grand master of the local Bay Shore Lodge.

And that leaves frustrated folks like Victor Johnson, who said he has been cutting grass around family plots for about 25 years.

“You could tell, they’re in bad shape,” he said. “Anytime it rains real bad, after a couple of good floods, it washes out.”

Johnson said he sometimes dreams of winning a big lottery.

“That last little Powerball, heck yeah,” he said. “Oh, every time it gets big, that’s one of my – that’d be one thing I would do, for sure. I’d come in here and pay these roads for everybody.”

Three has been some turmoil in the local Odd Fellows lodge in Bayou La Batre. Law enforcement authorities last year charged a former officer of the organization, Russell Collier Jr., with two counts of theft. He is accused of stealing $23,000 from the organization. He also has been charged with accepting $1,400 for a granite ledger slab at a gravesite but failing to deliver it or return the money.

Collier’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. The charges are pending before a grand jury, which must decide whether to formally indict him.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.