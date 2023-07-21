Advertise With Us
Bodacious Bookstore and Café’s Barbie-themed drinks

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Barbie movie is officially in theaters and Bodacious Bookstore and Café is celebrating with a coffee menu inspired by the popular doll.

Manager Melissa Smith and Lead Barista Brandon Goodson stopped by Studio 10 to create a few of the themed drinks. The July Barbie inspired menu includes cold and hot options like The Barbara, The Skipper, The Ken, The Midge, and The Dreamhouse. The special menu items are available until the end of July.

In addition to celebrating Barbie in July, Bodacious Bookstore and Café is having a birthday party in August. The event is scheduled for August 5 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy cupcakes, discounts, and plenty of fun.

The bookstore and café is located at 110 E. Intendencia St. in Pensacola, in the Southtowne apartment building.

For more details on Bodacious Bookstore and Café, check out the store’s Facebook page.

