Car chase through Clarke County wrecks out in Grove Hill

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Clarke County authorities chased a reported stolen car down Highway 43 Wednesday night.

Thomasville Police Chief Mitch Stuckey said about four of his guys were in hot pursuit of a stolen car out of Dixon Mills in Marengo County.

Thomasville Police got a call that a 21-year-old man had taken his step dad’s car and sped off.

Some drivers took videos of the chase as the fleet zoomed by them around 8pm.

Chief Stuckey said speeds reached 60, 70 and 80 miles per hour.

Officers tried to maneuver and stop him, but were unsuccessful. Chief Stuckey said the suspect even clipped a patrol car. Luckily, no officers were hurt and the cop car only suffered some minor damage.

Eventually, Thomasville police pulled back as the stolen car made its way into Grove Hill. That’s where the suspect went off road, up a dirt hill and crashed out. Officers had him surrounded. Surveillance video captured the dramatic end.

Grove Hill police said Quincy Perry was behind the wheel.

He has been arrested and booked into the Clarke County jail.

Perry was charged with attempting to elude, assault second for hitting a police cruiser and possession of a stolen vehicle.

