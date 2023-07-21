Changes ahead

(WALA) - We continue to track an oppressive heat wave for the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures were only one degree shy of a record at Mobile Regional today. We did see heat index values at or above 110 in some locations today including downtown Mobile.

The heat will return on Saturday. However, we may cool down late in the day with scattered thunderstorms.

The upper air pattern is changing. A trough will send a weak front our way. This will be the focus for scattered storms Saturday evening, Saturday night, and Sunday. This should eliminate the heat wave in the short term.

Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.