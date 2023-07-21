Cookies with Bread by Beck

Rebecca “Beck” Wattier with Bread by Beck is featuring some of her delicious cookies on Studio 10!

The key lime sandwich cookies are perfect for the hot days of summer. She also has a variety of other cookies that you can order in boxes for teacher gifts, back-to-school snacks, etc.

Check out Bread by Beck with all her summer cookies at the Back-to-School Market at the Loop. The market is Saturday, July 22, from 10:00am-4:00pm at Pop’s Midtown, 2103 Airport Boulevard, Mobile.

Find out more at BreadByBeck.com or on their Facebook page.

