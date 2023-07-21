Day one of the 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo begins

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly a year of preparation, the 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is officially underway.

Over three thousand anglers and over 75,000 people are expected to travel to Dauphin Island this weekend to participate.

And some got started early.

“Well, we got up about 3:30. We were on the water about 4:15 something like that. We’ve just been trying to catch bait. It’s hot out here,” Clayton Teaster said.

As the sun came up, it was time to get down to business. And veterans of this tournament are glad to be back.

“Oh, at least the 20th year fishing it. It’s just kind of a family thing that we do and come down and have a good time,” Gil Cotton said.

And for these fishermen, that means 33 categories to compete in and prizes for each one. But there’s a popular one that people are glad to see back.

We’re about to go try to catch some snapper maybe get on some kings,” Teaster said.

So, what makes the snapper so popular?

“Pays good money. If you can get him in the boat without a shark getting him,” Cotton said.

And as the cannon sounded, organizers say they were also glad to be back.

“We’re here. We’re at rodeo week. We’re excited. We can’t wait,” Vice President of Publicity Matt Glass said.

And at the end of the tournament, the award for master angler is given.

