More details released on deputy-involved DUI crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol has released more details regarding the crash.

On Thursday around 5:25 p.m., Trooper Guster had been dispatched to the scene of the crash on Center Street and Ivydell Street.

Witnesses reportedly told 911 the driver was throwing a toddler around in the road.

At 5:40 p.m., Trooper Guster said he arrived on the scene and saw Daniels sitting on the ground next to the crashed vehicle, holding the toddler.

Guster said he tried to talk with Daniels and secure the child, and Daniels allegedly identified himself as a Bay County deputy.

When Guster attempted to take the child for medical assessment, Daniels reportedly grabbed the trooper’s arm, who warned him a taser would be used if he became hostile.

Daniels became calm, and Guster said he attempted to take the child again, and Daniel grabbed the trooper’s arm again.

FHP reports Guster then made an assessment and decided to deploy the taser to subdue him, and temporarily incapacitated him.

Troopers say the child was uninjured by the deployments and pulled to safety by a bystander.

Trooper Guster then provided first aid to the male subject and was able to restrain and transport him to medical, where he was then taken to Bay County Jail.

The Department of Children and Families was also notified due to the toddler’s involvement.

He’s currently facing charges of driving under the influence in a crash, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford has suspended Steven House without pay after he was arrested Thursday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NewsChannel 7 was told House was employed as a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to Sheriff Ford, BCSO and Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a car crash and altercation on Thursday, on Ivydell Road in Fountain.

Law enforcement reports House was intoxicated and had driven his car into a ditch. He was sitting next to his car holding a three-year-old child when FHP arrived on the scene.

Officials report House was arguing with neighbors that had responded to assist him after the crash.

Sherriff Ford said House was also belligerent and resistant to the trooper that responded to the scene.

House was then arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail. Both organizations are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

According to jail records, House has been charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, and driving under the influence.

“I am very disappointed at the conduct of Steven House,” Sheriff Ford said. “He was arrested and will be treated the same as anyone else exhibiting the same behavior.”

Sheriff Ford placed House on suspension without pay preceding termination.

