Exclusive: Surveillance video shows officer pull toddler from car after police chase ends near downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News obtained surveillance video that shows a police chase ending in an abrupt crash on Springhill Avenue, with a boy in the car.

Mobile Police say the child was not wearing a seat belt and suffered a broken leg when the car smashed into a palm tree at high speed.

The child’s father, Curtis Shamburger, was behind the wheel according to police.

He’s in Metro Jail facing several charges.

In the video, you can see a police officer pull the 3-year-old from the car.

MPD officers moved in quickly to also get the suspect out the car.

The crash happened outside a gas station on Springhill Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to police, an officer tried to pull Shamburger over for a traffic stop on St. Stephens Road but he refused to stop.

Investigators say that’s when the pursuit started and Shamburger made his way down Springhill going 60 mph.

When Shamburger tries to turn the corner at Kennedy Street the car slams straight into a palm tree, causing the tree to lean over.

The toddler was immediately pulled from the car and placed into the back of a squad car.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Shamburger was also put in the back of a squad car...in handcuffs.

After searching the car officers say they found drugs.

According to jail records Shamburger faces several charges including attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, assault, and possession of marijuana.

