Foley neighborhood stands behind mail carrier as she battles cancer

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - One Foley community came together to create a special moment for one of their favorite people. You see, their mail carrier, Jennifer Ard learned she had breast cancer in May and has been undergoing chemo treatments since. Friday, July 21, 2023 was her first day back on the route and neighbors were anxious to spring the surprise.

Pink Poppy Lane was awash in pink, Friday. With a street name like that, you might think this is the norm, but that’s not the case. The special pink bows adorned mailboxes down every street. Cottages on the Green is a quaint, close-knit community on Foley’s southside. When residents found out their mail-carrier, Jennifer Ard had been diagnosed with breast cancer, they felt they had to do something.

“I hope she sees the bows and realizes, hey. We see you. We know you. We’re praying for you and you can do this,” said Allyson Arata.

“We’re just happy to do this for her,” added Trish Scarpuzzi. “We’re hoping that she’s going to be excited and we’re looking forward to seeing her excitement.”

The neighborhood wouldn’t have to wait long to see her reaction. Cancer or not and without fail, the mail will run, and Jennifer was on time, as usual. Her first stop on Pink Poppy lane, the Scarpuzzi residence where several neighbors were waiting to welcome her back to the beat.

Jennifer Ard, back on the job after chemo treatments was welcomed by pink bows showing neighborhood support (Hal Scheurich)

“Every single one of us are behind you. Every single one of us. You wouldn’t believe the amount of bows. They showed up to do this for you,” neighbors told Jennifer as they gave her hugs.

Jennifer was visibly moved by the kindness shown by the folks in Cottages on the Green. She knew something was amiss as she turned into the neighborhood with her husband, Jason behind the wheel. There was a sign posted at the entry, welcoming her back. After that, she saw all the bows and it was hard to hold back the emotions.

“It’s amazing. It’s wonderful knowing that I have so much support behind me,” Ard said as she held back tears. It’s going to help me a lot because I know I have people behind me and praying for me.”

As she began making her rounds, Jennifer found a lot of outgoing mail with her name on it. Neighbors had left notes of encouragement she’ll draw strength from in the fight ahead.

