Heat advisory again for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Friday! The heat is sticking around another day along the Gulf Coast. A heat advisory has once again been issued for the entire area today until 7 p.m. Heat index values will climb to the 105-110 degree range this afternoon. However, today we are introducing the chance of a very isolated shower in our inland areas. For the weekend, changes are expected as a weak frontal boundary makes its way into our area late Saturday. This will greatly boost our rain chances Saturday and Sunday before returning to a more typical summertime pattern next week.

FRIDAY HEAT:

Temperatures will be near record territory today along the Gulf Coast. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area today. If you have any outdoor activities planned today, be sure to have ways to stay cool. Take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Remember to hydrate not only when you are outside but before you go outside as well. Also, never forget about your pets! Pavement temperatures can easily burn paws, so get any dog walking done early. Also, never ever leave pets unattended in vehicles.

Thankfully, the heat does look like it will subside this weekend as our overall weather pattern changes.

WEEKEND:

This weekend is expected to be unsettled as a frontal boundary moves into our area. This will boost rain chances and cool temperatures. Although there is some slight disagreement in the models on timing, the best consensus is that widespread showers and storms will occur in the late afternoon and evening on Saturday. On Sunday, more rain is possible, particularly in coastal areas. Some of the rain may be heavy, so be aware of the possibility of nuisance flash flooding. This rainfall will make up for the drier week we have had.

BEACHES:

The beach forecast is looking hot! Temperatures will be soaring even at our beaches, but the water will be inviting with a low risk for rip currents and a surf height only around 1 foot. The low risk for rip currents will continue in the coming days; however, always pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Also, look at the posted signs at local beaches for information on the flag meanings and other beach safety tips.

TROPICS:

We are getting deeper into the tropical season, and water temperatures are well above average in most of the Atlantic. We currently have Tropical Storm Don spinning around in the middle of the Atlantic, not impacting any land areas. This storm will remain over water and have no real impacts.

There is another tropical disturbance in between the Lesser Antilles and Africa, but right now, the development chances are low. This system is very far out, so we will have time to watch.

