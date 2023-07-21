How to create the best Backyard Bash
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef David Olson shares tips and hacks to make any gathering an unqualified success. This amazing chef, recipe developer and podcast host show your audience how to turn any celebration into a super party for less. There are still several weeks of summer to enjoy, so here’s an easy way to get advice from the expert for your next outdoor party.
BACKYARD BASH SECRETS FOR SUCCESS:
- COMFORT FOR ALL — Keeping summertime pests at-bay all day
- BACKYARD BEVERAGES — Beverages that impress every guest, compliment the meal & won’t break your budget
- SHOPPING TIPS — Streamlined selection makes shopping for a backyard bash easier because ingredients are at one place
- QUICK & EASY — Meals that make lasting memories for all
This interview is courtesy of STEM, CK Mondavi and Cutting Edge Firewood.
