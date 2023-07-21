Advertise With Us
How to create the best Backyard Bash

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef David Olson shares tips and hacks to make any gathering an unqualified success. This amazing chef, recipe developer and podcast host show your audience how to turn any celebration into a super party for less. There are still several weeks of summer to enjoy, so here’s an easy way to get advice from the expert for your next outdoor party.

BACKYARD BASH SECRETS FOR SUCCESS:

  • COMFORT FOR ALL — Keeping summertime pests at-bay all day
  • BACKYARD BEVERAGES — Beverages that impress every guest, compliment the meal & won’t break your budget
  • SHOPPING TIPS Streamlined selection makes shopping for a backyard bash easier because ingredients are at one place
  • QUICK & EASY Meals that make lasting memories for all

This interview is courtesy of STEM, CK Mondavi and Cutting Edge Firewood.

