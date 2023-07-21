Advertise With Us
It's another hot afternoon

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heat is sticking around another day along the Gulf Coast. A heat advisory has once again been issued for the entire area today until 7 p.m. Heat index values will climb to the 106-112 degree range this afternoon. Actual daytime highs will max out in the mid-to-upper 90s for many areas, and Mobile Regional could break or tie a record (98 degrees).

Rip current risks continue to stay low at area beaches into the weekend.

For the weekend, changes are expected as a weak frontal boundary makes its way into our area late Saturday. This will greatly boost our rain chances Saturday and Sunday before returning to a more typical summertime pattern next week.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic. This area has a moderate (40%) chance of developing over the next 7 days. A tropical depression could form next week as it travels in the southern Caribbean. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated. The next name is Emily. Also, be cautious of what you see on social media, it is still too early to talk about potential tracks and intensity. We are also tracking Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic as it continues to meander and will eventually weaken early next week.

Have a great weekend!

