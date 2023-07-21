Advertise With Us
James Barber executed by lethal injection at correctional facility in Atmore

The Alabama Supreme Court last week issued a death warrant for James Barber, 54, authorizing the state to carry out his execution sometime after June 2.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Matthew King and Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted Madison County murderer was executed at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore at 1:56 am on Friday morning.

James Barber, 64 was sentenced to death in 2004 after being convicted of killing 75-year-old Dorothy Epps in 2001. Barber did handy work for Epps before he beat her to death with a hammer.

Investigators were able to prove that Barber killed her when they matched a bloody handprint on the scene to Barber’s. He later told officials that he needed money for drugs.

“If you choose to commit an act like this, then you have to pay up for it,” Madison County district attorney Robert Broussard, who prosecuted Barber as an assistant district attorney, said. “It’s the earthly accounting that must be done for this to be a good, civil society.”

The day before his execution Barber had 10 visitors and six phone calls. On his last day, Barber had 22 visitors and two phone calls and refused breakfast but ate snacks and drank beverages. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Barber’s last meal was Loaded Hashbrowns, Western Omelet, Spicy Sausage and White Toast.

The witnesses for the victim requested anonymity. There were four witnesses for Barber: Glen Barber, brother; Elizabeth Bruenig, friend; John Gallo, attorney, and Mara Rose Easterbrook Klebaner, attorney. Five members of the media were witnesses as well as several state witnesses.

Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall released these statements in the hours leading up to Barber’s execution:

“Tonight, the justice that James Barber managed to avoid for more than two decades has finally been served. In 2001, 75-year-old Dorothy Epps desperately fought for her life as Mr. Barber brutally and gruesomely beat her to death in her own home. The facts are clear: Mr. Barber confessed to his guilt, and the jury has spoken. His litany of appeals to delay justice finally came to an end, and Mr. Barber has answered for his horrendous crime. In Alabama, we will always work to enforce the law and uphold justice.”

Gov. Kay Ivey

“Justice has been served. This morning, James Barber was put to death for the terrible crime he committed over two decades ago: the especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel murder of Dorothy Epps,”

AG Steve Marshall

