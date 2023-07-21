Local specialist shares car seat safety tips in light of toddler injured in Mobile car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With summer in full swing and families hitting the road for vacation, it’s more important than ever to be mindful of car safety, especially when it comes to children. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, road accidents are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to kids in the U.S.

Courtney Thomson is an RN and a nationally certified car seat tech, who has spent the past decade educating the community on car seat safety. “No matter what age the child is, there are different seats and qualifications,” Thomson says. “If you don’t know, that’s why we’re here for you to ask.”

Safe Kids Worldwide reports that more than half of car seats are not installed or used properly. Thomson says it’s vital to know what car seat your child needs based on their, and not to switch from one to the other too early. “You definitely want to be rear-facing for at least two years, and then when you are forward-facing, you want to secure that top-tether along with that seat belt with the lower anchors, and make sure the seat is in correctly,” she explains. “It’s kind of two-fold, making sure the car seat is in there, and also making sure the child’s in there securely, too.” This isn’t just the advice of experts, it’s in accordance with Alabama law. The law states that car seats in the rear-facing position are required until a child is at least one year of age or 20 pounds. Forward-facing seats are mandated until a child is at least five years old or 40 pounds, and you must use booster seats until a child is six years old.

Something that might surprise you: car seats expire. Because of this, it’s important to take note of how long your child’s car seat has been in use. “Usually it’s about 6 years for the infant carrier, sometimes it’s longer than that if it’s a 4-in-1 seat, that kind of grows with the child into a booster,” Thomson tells us. “But you definitely want to make sure you get a new seat if it’s expired or if you were in an accident.”

One local mom, Rosalyn Young, took the time to talk to us about what she does to protect her child on the road. “I just put him in and make sure he’s buckled down,” Rosalyn tells us, holding her child in her arms. “I know he has the little buckles where it buckles between the chest and the groin area, then I just make sure he puts the seatbelt down on top of it.”

Being a mom of a toddler herself, Young sympathizes with the family of the 3-year-old injured in a car crush Thursday. “He’s three, he’s not that big,” Young says, gesturing to her son. “So I can only imagine...you know, my heart and prayers goes out to that mom and that baby.”

“I have to always make sure....I know we move fast, and we may be in a hurry,” she continues. “But these kids are our number on priority. They depend on us for safety more than anything.”

