Man with medical concerns missing in Washington County

Benjamin Ward
Benjamin Ward(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has alerted citizens abouts a missing man with major health problems.

The WCSO is asking the public to be on the lookout for 47-year-old Benjamin Ward, who is a white man weighing 170 pounds and standing 5-foot-10.

Ward suffers from liver disease and requires daily medication that he does not have with him.

Ward was last seen walking on Sank Town Road near McIntosh at about 3 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing black shorts, a fluorescent orange T-shirt, black shoes and white socks.

If he you see him, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff Office at 251-847-2202

