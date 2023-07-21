Man with medical concerns missing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has alerted citizens abouts a missing man with major health problems.

The WCSO is asking the public to be on the lookout for 47-year-old Benjamin Ward, who is a white man weighing 170 pounds and standing 5-foot-10.

Ward suffers from liver disease and requires daily medication that he does not have with him.

Ward was last seen walking on Sank Town Road near McIntosh at about 3 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing black shorts, a fluorescent orange T-shirt, black shoes and white socks.

If he you see him, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff Office at 251-847-2202

