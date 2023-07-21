Merchants Transfer warehouse likely a “total loss” after Mobile Fire-Rescue battle fire for 30 hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A stubborn warehouse fire on Paper Mill Road has finally calmed after more than thirty hours.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was on the scene of Merchants Transfer Warehouse for two days when a blaze started Wednesday night.

Investigators said it was mostly paper and pallets burning.

Firefighters poured millions of gallons of water on it to extinguish the relentless flames.

District Chief Scott Carmichael says because of the deterioration the building will likely be a loss.

“The building will likely wind up being completely torn down to render it safe for us,” Carmichael said. “While I’m not able to say how much of the building has been damaged I think it will wind up being a total loss for us to do what we need to do.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly started the fire.

With the heat almost peaking into triple digits this week, firefighters have had to battle more than just the flames.

“Fires are hot by nature everybody knows that. Our firefighters are very fit for this kind of work, this kind of stress on the cardiovascular system,” Carmichael said. “But even so it just means we have to rotate personnel more frequently.”

Carmichael says they hoped to have most of the fire under control by Friday morning.

“Keep the fires at bay until tomorrow morning at which time we’ll rotate more personnel in at 7:00 and the contractors will begin working the machines again until all of the unsafe metal structure has been taken down,” Carmichael said.

We’re told no firefighters were injured.

Carmichael also says the building is used mostly for storage so no one was inside when the fire started.

