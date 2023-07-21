Advertise With Us
Hire One

Niceville man charged with sexual battery

Investigators say the crimes allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018.
Investigators say the crimes allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Niceville man was arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted a young girl.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Dennis Luke Rethmeyer was charged with sexual battery on a girl under 13 several times over a four-year period.

Rethemeyer was arrested on Thursday and taken to Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

Investigators say the crimes allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Over 3,000 anglers are expected to participte
Day one of the 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo begins
Toddler hurt when chase ends in crash
Toddler hurt when chase ends in crash
Toddler hurt when chase ends in crash
Toddler hurt when chase ends in crash
Back-to-school sales tax holiday underway
Back-to-school sales tax holiday underway