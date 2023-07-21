Advertise With Us
Oh My Goat! Birmingham, Mountain Brook Police try to corral animal all week

Goat is on the loose in Birmingham and Mountain Brook.
Goat is on the loose in Birmingham and Mountain Brook.(Hayden Stricklin)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - This story isn’t about The G.O.A.T., but it is a story about a goat that’s been spotted at several locations in Birmingham and Mountain Brook. A viewer says it jumped out of his owner’s car window Monday night, July 17.

Mountain Brook Police and Birmingham Police say they were called to Montclair Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a passerby saw the goat. Both police departments tried to catch the goat, but no luck.

The goat has also been seen on the ledge of the old Montclair Hospital and Beech Court in Mountain Brook.

The goat was temporarily captured on Thursday, but got away yet again!

Goat caught temporarily.
Goat caught temporarily.(Source: Patricia Harper)

On Friday, a man attempted to catch the goat in Crestline Park on Bienville Circle, but was unsuccessful.

Source: Perry Given
Goat on the loose in Mountain Brook.
Goat on the loose in Mountain Brook.(Mollie GIllis Hughes)
Goat seen on ledge of old Montclair Hospital.
Goat seen on ledge of old Montclair Hospital.(Logan Dyer)
A goat is on the loose in Mountain Brook and Birmingham. This is a picture of him on Montclair...
A goat is on the loose in Mountain Brook and Birmingham. This is a picture of him on Montclair Road.(Casey Schaffer)
Goat on loose in Birmingham/Mountain Brook.
Goat on loose in Birmingham/Mountain Brook.(Rachel Phillips)

Right now, police have yet to “get their goat.”

