Oh My Goat! Birmingham, Mountain Brook Police try to corral animal all week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - This story isn’t about The G.O.A.T., but it is a story about a goat that’s been spotted at several locations in Birmingham and Mountain Brook. A viewer says it jumped out of his owner’s car window Monday night, July 17.

Mountain Brook Police and Birmingham Police say they were called to Montclair Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a passerby saw the goat. Both police departments tried to catch the goat, but no luck.

The goat has also been seen on the ledge of the old Montclair Hospital and Beech Court in Mountain Brook.

The goat was temporarily captured on Thursday, but got away yet again!

On Friday, a man attempted to catch the goat in Crestline Park on Bienville Circle, but was unsuccessful.

Right now, police have yet to “get their goat.”

