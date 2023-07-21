Operation Backpack 2023

Advertise With Us
By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is partnering with DHR in Mobile and Baldwin Counties to collect and provide school supplies for area children in need. Operation backpack is a way for individuals, church groups, civic organizations, local businesses and others to join together to provide necessary school supplies to these children for the coming year.

The campaign will run thru Friday, July 28, 2023.

Drop off items at Greene & Phillips on Florida Street or FOX10 Studios.

7/21-7/23 is Alabama Tax Free Holiday

Suggested Items:

Backpack

One Subject Spiral Notebooks

Black & White Composition Book

Two-Pocket Organizer Folders

3-Ring Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Zip Top Canvas Pencil Case

Twelve-Inch Ruler

Blunt Tip Safety Scissor

#2 Pencils

Ballpoint Ink Pens

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Pencil Sharpener

Glue Sticks

Highlighters

Waterproof Paint Set

Drawing Paper

Hand Sanitizer

