Operation Backpack 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is partnering with DHR in Mobile and Baldwin Counties to collect and provide school supplies for area children in need. Operation backpack is a way for individuals, church groups, civic organizations, local businesses and others to join together to provide necessary school supplies to these children for the coming year.
The campaign will run thru Friday, July 28, 2023.
Drop off items at Greene & Phillips on Florida Street or FOX10 Studios.
7/21-7/23 is Alabama Tax Free Holiday
Suggested Items:
Backpack
One Subject Spiral Notebooks
Black & White Composition Book
Two-Pocket Organizer Folders
3-Ring Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Zip Top Canvas Pencil Case
Twelve-Inch Ruler
Blunt Tip Safety Scissor
#2 Pencils
Ballpoint Ink Pens
Colored Pencils
Crayons
Pencil Sharpener
Glue Sticks
Highlighters
Waterproof Paint Set
Drawing Paper
Hand Sanitizer
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.