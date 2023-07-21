Advertise With Us
Hire One

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Maternal mortality on the rise

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives... what’s causing the increase in maternal mortality in the United States? Alabama is among the top three states with the worst numbers. The recent death of an elite olympic athlete during labor has brought this crisis to the attention of many. We talk with public health officials to find out what’s being done to help expecting mothers.

Eric speaks with Dr. Kevin Michaels from the Mobile County Health Department and Dr. Amber Clark-Brown with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Perspectives airs Saturday, July 22 on FOX10.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den
(Source: MGN)
Mobile annexation election results

Latest News

Saturdays in The Land
Saturdays in The Land
Operation Backpack 2023
Operation Backpack 2023
Saturdays in The Land
Saturdays in The Land
Operation Backpack 2023
Operation Backpack 2023