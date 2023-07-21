Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Maternal mortality on the rise

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives... what’s causing the increase in maternal mortality in the United States? Alabama is among the top three states with the worst numbers. The recent death of an elite olympic athlete during labor has brought this crisis to the attention of many. We talk with public health officials to find out what’s being done to help expecting mothers.

Eric speaks with Dr. Kevin Michaels from the Mobile County Health Department and Dr. Amber Clark-Brown with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Perspectives airs Saturday, July 22 on FOX10.

