Rep. Jerry Carl reacts to Alabama’s new congressional map

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Legislature on Friday approved a new, court-ordered congressional map that does not create a second majority-Black congressional district. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new map into law.

Following the approval of the new map, U.S. Rep Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, issued the following statement:

“I am thankful to the legislature for working so hard to deliver a map to comply with the lousy ruling from the Supreme Court.

While I am disappointed to lose some of my current constituents, I will not stop working as hard as possible for the people I represent, old or new.

I am committed to fighting for our shared Alabama values in Washington.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.