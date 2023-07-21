MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

KA Collections started with 3 best friends that all own small businesses. We were looking for ways to grow our small businesses while bringing the community together. Saturdays in The Land provides an opportunity to do so. It is a seasonal market made up of a collection of local vendors along the gulf coast. We are based out of Saraland, Al. You can find us on Facebook at KA Collections and our event is called Saturdays in The Land.

Saturdays in The Land is August 5th, 10:00am-3:00pm. 711 Shelton Beach Rd Saraland Al 36571

This is a free event for the community and there will be something for everyone.

