Toddler hurt when chase ends in crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 3-year-old child who was not secured by a seatbelt was injured during a police pursuit in Mobile Thursday, when the vehicle the toddler was riding in crashed, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said it was just after 5:30 p.m. when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Stephens Road near Congress Street. Officers activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop leading to a pursuit, police said.

The pursuit ended on Springhill Avenue when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

The driver was taken into custody.

The young boy, who police said suffered a broken leg, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said that during an inventory of the vehicle, officers discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Shamburger, 33, was arrested.

