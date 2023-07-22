Drunk driver who injured Panama City news anchor sent to prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTVY) -Jacob Savage, whose drunk and wrong-way driving in Panama City Beach left a news anchor critically injured, received a three-year prison sentence on Friday, Florida State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Tess Rowland, who worked at WMBB when the 2019 crash occurred, testified she still suffers from injuries.

“You may be serving three years, but you, Mr. Savage, have handed me a life sentence,” Rowland said in court. “There isn’t a day I don’t live in pain, see my scars and shutter, or replay the final moments of the crash in my mind.”

According to Basford’s statement, Rowland was driving to work on May 4, 2021, when Savage, celebrating his 22nd birthday, drove his pickup truck in the wrong lanes of Panama City Parkway, striking Roland’s SUV head-on.

Savage, who had blood alcohol one and a half times the legal limit, was not injured.

In addition to prison, he received six years probation, will lose his driver’s license for a year following his release, and Savage must perform 250 hours of public service work.

Rowland was involved in the plea agreement, Basford said.

She became involved in Mothers Against Drunk Driving after the accident.

