Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s Fugitive Files suspect, Rashida Bedgood, surrendered at the Mobile County Metro Jail on Friday.

Investigators said that, in June during an argument over money, Bedgood grabbed a purse from a woman, then pepper sprayed her to keep her from following.

The two had met so the victim could make good on money she owed Bedgood. However, Bedgood and the woman argued over the amount, and that’s when Bedgood snatched the purse and took off, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Bedgood is charged with robbery.

