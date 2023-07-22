HOT HOT HOT: Another sweltering weekend upon us

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s expected to be another hot weekend. Conditions out there Friday approached record temperatures -- with a heat index of 110 in downtown Mobile.

As FOX 10′s Lee Peck found out -- for those who work out in it -- there’s no escaping the heat -- but there are ways of dealing with it.

Too hot to wash your car??? -- Frank Penn with J&J Carwash can handle it. He’s normally set up in the parking lot at Cottage Hill and Demetropolis.

“I love it -- we love doing it. Me and my son -- we love doing it. We’ve been doing about a year now,” said Penn.

What he doesn’t love so much is the sweltering Port City heat.

“I wouldn’t recommend anybody be out here -- if they don’t have to be out here. It is hot -- you gotta get in the shade when you can,” said Penn.

While he tries to work early mornings or evenings and stays hydrated -- he says working outside is not for everyone.

“Penn: If it wasn’t for this tree -- I wouldn’t be out here now. Lee: That tree is your salvation? -- Penn: Oh yeah -- if it wasn’t for that tree -- I wouldn’t be here.”

George and Hayley’s Fruitland stand at Government and Pleasant Valley is also trying to beat the heat.

“It’s undescribable -- but you get used to it. Stay hydrated -- and take a break every hour -- I’d say,” said Hayley Hightower.

A truckload of sweet watermelon on sights -- picked this morning in Grand Bay -- ready for purchase.

“Less water on a watermelon makes them sweeter... Even though they’re watermelons they only need just a little rain,” explained George Elliott.

They also have a stand at Zeigler and Schillinger in front of the Raceway.

“Lee: What do you August is going to be like? -- Hightower: I can’t think about that... Lee: We don’t want to think about that... Hayley: Not right now.”

George a little more optimistic.

“Lee: What do you think August is going to be like? -- George: Might be cooler -- sometimes. It’s supposed to be hotter -- but I have seen it cool down a little in August. Lee: We can hope for sure! -- George: Yes we can hope. (Laughs).”

