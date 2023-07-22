Intense heat and strong storms possible Saturday

(WALA) - Welcome to the weekend! Today, we expect more heat and the chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of our area until 7 p.m. today, with heat indices potentially exceeding 110 degrees in some spots. Later today, scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible, with some storms being strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2/5 risk for severe storms today, with damaging winds being the highest threat.

Looking ahead, we can expect a typical summertime pattern with hot temperatures and sea breeze thunderstorms possible.

HEAT ADVISORY:

A heat advisory is in effect for the southern half of the area today. If you have any outdoor activities planned, be sure to have ways to stay cool! Heat index values will be in the 106-112 degree range at the hottest part of the day. However, this afternoon showers and thunderstorms may help cool us down.

Next week, heat levels will be a little lower as upper-level high pressure moves out of the area.

SATURDAY STORMS:

This afternoon and evening, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threat today will be damaging winds exceeding 60 mph with a few storms. However, we are not anticipating a widespread damaging wind event. Another threat with the storms today will be heavy rain. These storms will be dropping large amounts of rain, so some isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

It is important to note that the severe threat today is typical for this time of year. Not every storm will be strong, but there is a small chance that a few might reach severe status. Be prepared for the chance of storms with the FOX10 Weather App, where you can receive alerts right to your phone when storms are impacting your area.

BEACHES:

There is a low risk for rip currents at our Gulf Coast beaches today. Always pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Also, look at the posted signs at local beaches for information on flag meanings and other beach safety tips. The risk may be higher in local areas, especially with the chance for thunderstorms around.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Sunday brings another chance of scattered storms, but the storms will fade Sunday night. This week is mostly dry, but a few sea breeze thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, it will be hot, which is typical for the summertime months here on the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.