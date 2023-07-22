Man accused of shooting woman arrested after standoff

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested a 35-year-old Pensacola man following standoff Saturday on L Street.

Joshua Burch is being held without bond on charges with homicide, possession of a weapon and destroying evidence, jail records show.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrested a 35-year-old Pensacola man following standoff Saturday on L Street in . (Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

According to the ECSO, the incident began after a woman showed up at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with a gunshot wound to the face and Burch was identified as shooting suspect.

Deputies responded to Burch’s home in the 2600 block of L Street, but he refused to come out, authorities said. The SWAT team called in and was able to apprehend Burch, the ECSO said.

Burch has a court date scheduled Aug. 11, according to jail records.

