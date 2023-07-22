Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man accused of shooting woman arrested after standoff

Joshua Burch
Joshua Burch(Escambia County (Fla.) Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested a 35-year-old Pensacola man following standoff Saturday on L Street.

Joshua Burch is being held without bond on charges with homicide, possession of a weapon and destroying evidence, jail records show.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested a 35-year-old Pensacola man following...
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested a 35-year-old Pensacola man following standoff Saturday on L Street in .(Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)

According to the ECSO, the incident began after a woman showed up at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with a gunshot wound to the face and Burch was identified as shooting suspect.

Deputies responded to Burch’s home in the 2600 block of L Street, but he refused to come out, authorities said. The SWAT team called in and was able to apprehend Burch, the ECSO said.

Burch has a court date scheduled Aug. 11, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
FOX10 wins 4 Nappie Awards
FOX10 wins 4 Nappie Awards
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders