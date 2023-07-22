Advertise With Us
Man dead after lounge shooting in Pensacola

Michael Andrew Rodriguez
Michael Andrew Rodriguez(Escambia County (Fla.) Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One man has died after a shooting late Friday night at a Pensacola lounge, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Andrew Rodriguez, 39, of Pensacola, is charged with homicide and is being held without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Sam’s Lounge, 1225 N. Old Corry Field Rd., just before midnight Friday in reference to a shooting victim. Authorities said the victim was taken to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, where he died.

The ESCO said Rodriguez, identified as the shooting suspect, ran from the scene on the shooting, but was later found Saturday morning and arrested.

He has a court date scheduled Aug. 11, according to jail records.

