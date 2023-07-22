Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn,...
Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn, and the motorcycle tried to pass the truck.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck, according to a statement by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the motorcycle was behind the pickup truck heading east along U.S. Highway 90 just east of Crestview.

Authorities said the truck slowed down to make a left turn on to Clint Mason Road, and the motorcycle tried to pass the truck. Troopers said the area was a no-passing zone. They said the front of the motorcycle hit the back of the pickup truck.

Troopers said the man on the motorcycle, a 23-year-old from Crestview, was killed. They said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and that his family has not yet been notified.

Authorities said the driver and passenger of the pickup truck, both men from Crestview, did not injured in the crash.

