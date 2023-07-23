Friends, family, & first responders parade for Satsuma girl battling kidney disease

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A true sense of community -- over in Satsuma this weekend. A parade of first responders, friends, and family -- showing a little girl battling kidney disease -- she’s not alone Saturday morning.

With horns, sirens, and cheers -- they could hear the parade coming before they saw it. Satsuma Police and Satsuma Fire-Rescue -- joining friends and family of 8-year-old Lila Rogers -- turning out to show their support.

For the past four months -- Lila is battling a rare disease -- that’s attacking her kidney function.

“When this all started -- it’s hard to not feel alone. But the way that everyone has come together to show their support for Lila and our family has truly just made us feel like Satsuma is not just a city we live in -- Satsuma is our family -- Satsuma is our people,” said Lindsey Reynolds Rogers, Lila’s Mom.

Hospitalized and air-lifted to New Orleans in early April -- support for Lila and her family has been overwhelming. Friends and strangers organized a fishing tournament back in May. Now even more help is coming their way from the local organization “Police And Kids Support” -- also known as “PAKS.” They’ve set up a gofundme to help with car repairs to get them to New Orleans for weekly checkups as well as groceries -- and anything else to alleviate the daily struggles.

“The smallest little thing can make a huge difference,” said Michelle Salter, Police And Kids Support.

As she looks forward to starting 3rd grade -- Lila continues to undergo chemo and dialysis to get her healthy for a kidney transplant. They admit -- some days are hard -- but say today is a good day!

“When the blue lights came across the corner -- it was -- you could just see her light up -- it was just really amazing. And she’s very quiet... She’s very shy. But I did ask her -- what was the most exciting thing of the parade to her because I figured it would be the big red firetruck -- but she said it was the blue lights and she wanted to see the car,” said Salter.

And what Lila wants -- Lila gets. She and her little brother Jude -- were able to climb in the front seat of the patrol car and take a picture. The smile on Lila’s face -- helping this family more than the community will ever know.

“We know that no matter how dark and how deep it gets -- we always have that light of our community pulling us through. And we are hoping for that remission -- and we can start looking for kidney donors and get her back to more of a normal life -- that she misses,” said Lindsey.

If you’d like to help Lila and her family -- click here for the gofundme.

