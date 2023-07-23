Lauderdale Deputies find ‘meth burger’ during traffic stop

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County deputies say a routine traffic stop turned into something bigger, all because the driver was really, really insistent upon eating his cheeseburger.

Investigators say they stopped 45-year-old Timothy Nolen Saturday afternoon on Highway 157 near Underwood. They noticed he had switched tags. After digging more, they discovered he was driving with a revoked license.

As they were impounding the car, deputies say Nolen made several references to being hungry and wanting to eat his cheeseburger. Deputies thought this was suspicious, and a quick search of the burger revealed a small bag of meth.

Nolen is now charged with drug possession, driving with a revoked license and a switched tag. The LCSO has confirmed the photo with this story is the actual burger seized.

