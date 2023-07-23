Advertise With Us
Lauderdale Deputies find ‘meth burger’ during traffic stop

Timothy Nolen (left) was arrested after Lauderdale County deputies claim they found meth in his...
Timothy Nolen (left) was arrested after Lauderdale County deputies claim they found meth in his cheeseburger during a traffic stop.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County deputies say a routine traffic stop turned into something bigger, all because the driver was really, really insistent upon eating his cheeseburger.

Investigators say they stopped 45-year-old Timothy Nolen Saturday afternoon on Highway 157 near Underwood. They noticed he had switched tags. After digging more, they discovered he was driving with a revoked license.

As they were impounding the car, deputies say Nolen made several references to being hungry and wanting to eat his cheeseburger. Deputies thought this was suspicious, and a quick search of the burger revealed a small bag of meth.

Nolen is now charged with drug possession, driving with a revoked license and a switched tag. The LCSO has confirmed the photo with this story is the actual burger seized.

