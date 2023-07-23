Mobile Cares drive gives shoes, backpacks, school supplies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A church in Mobile spent Saturday morning giving back to local students.

For the fourth year in a row, Harvest Church in Mobile is helping local students get ready for school.

“The economy is hard. Everybody’s having hard times and we just want to give back to the community. There’s nothing more important than a child to start the school year with confidence,” said volunteer Carol Moon.

This year, the church partnered with Samaritan’s Feet International to give away 505 pairs of shoes, 360 book bags with school supplies and four bags of food per child courtesy of the nonprofit organization Feeding the Gulf Coast. And as if that wasn’t enough, before heading out the door, students were given lunch courtesy of Hall’s Sausage and Wholesale Meats in Mobile.

“We’re just thrilled to be here to help out families in need here in this community,” said Kyle Alexander, regional director of Samaritan’s Feet International.

Moon has helped with this annual event since it started. She talked about why helping makes her emotional.

The families – to have so many people in need, I mean, we just want to grow it every year to be able to serve more and more because the need is so strong out there and the children are seriously our future,” she said. “You know, that’s not a cliche. That’s the bottom line and we want to share Christ with them and let them know how important they are.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.