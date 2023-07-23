Advertise With Us
NASC Commanding Officer retires after 30-year Navy career.

Captain Moreno is also retiring after a 30-year career where he started as a carrier-based helicopter pilot onboard NAS Pensacola.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -For the last time, Captain Edgardo “Cheech” Moreno is introduced as the commanding officer of the Naval Aviation Schools Command.

“It’s very bittersweet. It’s also a little relief, a little anxiety,” said Captain Edgardo “Cheech” Moreno.

Captain Moreno first took charge in June 2020. NASC is where naval aviators, naval flight officers, naval aircrewman and rescue swimmers start their aviation careers. Over the last three years he oversaw training for over 16,000 students. Some of which came during the start of the COVID pandemic. He says he was inspired by the resolve of his students.

“They were still going to be going full bore on their training, they were going to be motivated, they were going to be passionate,” said Moreno. “That never dwindled. It was pretty eye watering.”

Not only is he passing the torch at NASC. But Captain Moreno is also retiring after a 30-year career where he started as a carrier-based helicopter pilot onboard NAS Pensacola.

“To finish where I began is very very special to me,” added Moreno.

Those who know him describe him as a servant leader who inspired those he worked with.

“He has etched his legacy in the hearts of those who served with him, the students he guided and the leaders he nurtured,” Rear Admiral Peter Garvin, President of the U.S. Naval War College.

It’s those same people that Captain Moreno says he’ll remember most from his time in the Navy.

“I’m going to remember all the personalities and how everybody has just been so kind and respectful to me,” said Moreno. “The camaraderie is very unique in naval aviation and that’s something that’s going to stick with me the rest of my life.”

Captain Moreno says he plans to teach and hopes to do so at the University of West Florida. Meanwhile, Captain Brad “Redman” Arthur will take over as the new commanding officer at NASC.

