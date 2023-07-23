Scattered storms possible Sunday

(WALA) - After an active Saturday, some changes are ahead in the forecast for next week. However, we will first have another day with elevated rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are possible once again on Sunday, but there is no formal severe risk associated with these storms. Any thunderstorms will likely fade late in the evening, ushering in a slightly drier pattern for next week.

SUNDAY:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. These storms are forming along a weak frontal boundary draped across the area. This boundary will slowly drift south throughout the day, and by late evening, the most active corridor of showers and storms should be shifting offshore.

BEACHES:

There is a low risk for rip currents at our Gulf Coast beaches for the next few days. Always pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Also, look at the posted signs at local beaches for information on flag meanings and other beach safety tips. The risk may be higher in local areas, especially with the chance for thunderstorms around.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

This upcoming week will be mostly dry, but a few sea breeze thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, it will be hot with temperatures in the low to middle 90s. This pattern doesn’t seem to change much as we make our way towards the end of the week. Heat and sea breeze storms will be the main story.

