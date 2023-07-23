A seasonable forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur across the area today, but tonight drier air will move in from the north, leading to a slightly drier pattern for the upcoming week. Rain chances will be limited to coastal areas each day this week. Temperatures will be hot, but not extreme for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 90s all week.

SUNDAY:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected on Sunday along a weak frontal boundary draped across the area. This boundary will slowly drift south throughout the day and by late evening, the most active corridor of showers and storms should be shifting offshore, making northern parts of the FOX10 viewing area much drier the evening.

Sunday night, temperatures and humidity levels will be on their way down. Some areas may reach the 60s by Monday morning, which will be a refreshing change from the extreme heat we have seen this past week.

BEACHES:

The risk for rip currents at the beaches over the next few days is generally low; however, a borderline low/moderate risk for rip currents exists on our northwest Florida beaches. As always, pay attention to local beach flags and posted signs. Surf conditions can vary from beach to beach, so it is important to be observant.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

This upcoming week will be mostly dry, but a few sea breeze thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, it will be hot with temperatures in the low to middle 90s. This pattern does not seem to change much as we approach the end of the week. Heat and sea breeze storms will be the main story.

