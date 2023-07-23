Advertise With Us
Hire One

Semmes softball tournament benefits cancer survivor battling the disease again

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - More than 60 girls from nearly 20 area teams showed up Saturday to play for one of their own. Ella Boutwell is a cancer survivor, but she’s recently found out she’s battling cancer for a second time.

The softball community rallied around Ella and her family to help with medical expenses as she goes back and forth to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

“You know, everyone knows the reason why we are here and it’s not softball,” said event organizer Joshua Simonson, head coach of the Alabama Bombers. “Softball just happens to be the cherry on top of the cake. But the reason why we are here is to show our love and support for Ella and her family. She’s fighting hard. She’s fighting well. She’s actually here today, healthy and being able to play ball. And we have 61 girls from around the county that came out to support her today.”

Ella’s father, Wade Boutwell, said, “She’s a warrior, man. She’s a warrior. Truly blessed to be out here with all of these great people. We drove back late last night just for this and we are leaving back out tomorrow. She is an absolute warrior.”

Ella and her family are staying at the Ronald McDonald House while she receives radiation treatment.

She has 13 more treatments through mid-August.

Anyone wishing to help they family may send donations to CashApp $battle4ella or Venmo @Shellie-Rivers.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Lila Rogers, 8, from Satsuma -- waves to friends, family, and first responders parading in...
Friends, family, & first responders parade for Satsuma girl battling kidney disease
3rd annual Mobile Cares drive gives shoes, backpacks, school supplies
3rd annual Mobile Cares drive gives shoes, backpacks, school supplies
Semmes softball tournament benefits cancer survivor
Semmes softball tournament benefits cancer survivor
Wrecker procession honors late founder of Pitts and Sons
Wrecker procession honors late founder of Pitts and Sons