Semmes softball tournament benefits cancer survivor battling the disease again

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - More than 60 girls from nearly 20 area teams showed up Saturday to play for one of their own. Ella Boutwell is a cancer survivor, but she’s recently found out she’s battling cancer for a second time.

The softball community rallied around Ella and her family to help with medical expenses as she goes back and forth to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

“You know, everyone knows the reason why we are here and it’s not softball,” said event organizer Joshua Simonson, head coach of the Alabama Bombers. “Softball just happens to be the cherry on top of the cake. But the reason why we are here is to show our love and support for Ella and her family. She’s fighting hard. She’s fighting well. She’s actually here today, healthy and being able to play ball. And we have 61 girls from around the county that came out to support her today.”

Ella’s father, Wade Boutwell, said, “She’s a warrior, man. She’s a warrior. Truly blessed to be out here with all of these great people. We drove back late last night just for this and we are leaving back out tomorrow. She is an absolute warrior.”

Ella and her family are staying at the Ronald McDonald House while she receives radiation treatment.

She has 13 more treatments through mid-August.

Anyone wishing to help they family may send donations to CashApp $battle4ella or Venmo @Shellie-Rivers.

