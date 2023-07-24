Advertise With Us
1 victim taken to hospital after shooting at Azalea Road night spot

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were on the scene of a shooting this morning on Azalea Road.

We’re still working on getting information, but we do know that one person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired around 9 a.m. at the closed Bank Nightlife bar near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.

The victim was reportedly grazed in the face and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has since been cleared, but several police officers responded and could be seen combing through this entire area searching for evidence. We did see police centered around a bike on the ground before eventually picking it up and taking it with them.

