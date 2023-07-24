3A Lineman of the Year transferring for senior season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Christian School 3A Lineman of the Year winner Sterling Dixon is transferring for his senior season, according to multiple sources including Leopards Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell.

Dixon’s father, Sterling Dixon Sr., said “We are weighing all of our options to see what’s best for the family as a whole.”

“Mobile Christian will always be home,” according to Dixon Sr.

Dixon committed to The University of Alabama in December and is considered a four-star edge player, according to 247 Sports.

