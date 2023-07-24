ALEA investigating deadly crash in Baldwin County
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a motorcycle wreck that left one dead on Sunday, July 23 in Baldwin County.
Officials said it happened just east of Loxley on Interstate 10 around 11:30 a.m. when a motorcycle being driven by Leroy Favroth, 41, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Favroth was thrown from his motorcycle and died on the scene, according to authorities.
