ALEA investigating deadly crash in Baldwin County

ALEA logo
ALEA logo(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a motorcycle wreck that left one dead on Sunday, July 23 in Baldwin County.

Officials said it happened just east of Loxley on Interstate 10 around 11:30 a.m. when a motorcycle being driven by Leroy Favroth, 41, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Favroth was thrown from his motorcycle and died on the scene, according to authorities.

