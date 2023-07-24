Community partners giveaway nearly 500 backpacks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hard to believe but we are down to the last two weeks of summer.
“Back to school -- so let’s get this thing going,” said C.J. Small, Mobile City Councilman District 3.
Like he does every year -- Councilman Small -- organizing his back to school bash. Hundreds of families lined up early to receive free school supplies ahead of a brand new school year.
“Basically just giving back to the community -- bringing the community together just to have a great time before school starts,” explained Small.
Of course he had some help -- one of the major sponsors injury attorney Andy Citrin. Project Backpack -- handing out 350 elementary backpacks and another 125 for middle schoolers.
“We buy them -- we buy the backpacks and the school supplies -- put them together -- and then we hand them out together. We set this off so the kids can have a winning start. We’re all about winning,” said Citrin.
Mobile County Public Schools head back to class August 7th.
