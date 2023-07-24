Advertise With Us
Community partners giveaway nearly 500 backpacks

By Lee Peck
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hard to believe but we are down to the last two weeks of summer.

“Back to school -- so let’s get this thing going,” said C.J. Small, Mobile City Councilman District 3.

Like he does every year -- Councilman Small -- organizing his back to school bash. Hundreds of families lined up early to receive free school supplies ahead of a brand new school year.

“Basically just giving back to the community -- bringing the community together just to have a great time before school starts,” explained Small.

Of course he had some help -- one of the major sponsors injury attorney Andy Citrin. Project Backpack -- handing out 350 elementary backpacks and another 125 for middle schoolers.

“We buy them -- we buy the backpacks and the school supplies -- put them together -- and then we hand them out together. We set this off so the kids can have a winning start. We’re all about winning,” said Citrin.

Mobile County Public Schools head back to class August 7th.

